Reports: Jamaal Williams agrees to three-year deal with Saints
Running back Jamaal Williams has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Aaron Rodgers to Jets would give AFC historic QB galaxy
The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
Baker Mayfield showed improvement with the Rams after struggling with the Panthers.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
Matt Harmon and 4forf4's John Daigle take a look back at an eventful first 48 hours of the 2023 NFL free agency period.
The defensive tackle was Seattle’s second-round choice in the 2016 NFL draft. He left after 2020. Now he’s part of a new front.
Lamar Jackson is representing himself in a prolonged contract standoff with the Baltimore Ravens, and there's no end in sight.
Poyer is reportedly returning to Buffalo on a two-year deal.
Seattle offers Neal the lowest of 3 tender levels to keep him as a restricted free agent. Adams is recovering from major surgery.
Beachum recently had some harsh words for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Safety Jordan Poyer has elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday after briefly testing free agency. Poyer’s return immediately solidifies Buffalo’s secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor who spent much of the previous six seasons forming one of the NFL’s top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde. The agreement represents a key free agency victory for the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills, who entered the signing period with a limited amount of salary cap space.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Rashaad Penny has performed like a star when healthy.
The Minnesota Vikings cleared the necessary space from their salary cap the day before the start of free agency, with a big boost from a contract restructure for quarterback Kirk Cousins. This time, the Vikings held off on another commitment. The Vikings reached an agreement with Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that saved them $16 million in cap charges for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a contract extension Tuesday with starting center Jake Brendel before he could hit the open market. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that Brendel will sign a four-year contract with the Niners instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the agreement and said it had a maximum value of $20 million and includes $8 million in guarantees.
The team remains uncharacteristically active in the early, first wave of NFL free agency. That’s because they have pressing needs.
Jacoby Brissett was on pace for one of his best seasons in 2022.
NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but many of the top players have already locked in deals with new teams.