Reports: Brittney Griner to be detained into May, Russian court rules

STORY: Speaking from an unknown location, Ivan Fedorov thanked Melitopolians for fighting for their city, people and country.“I want to thank every Melitopol resident who, without fear of detention, repression and interrogation, defended their positions and went to rallies and demonstrations, thereby saying that we are a free people, we are Ukrainians, we are Melitopolians.”“I’m absolutely sure that, together with our team, in the very near future we will raise our Ukrainian flag over the main square of Melitopol”, Fedorov said.The mayor also gave thanks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy following his liberation from the six-day detention.Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure Fedorov’s freedom, who was detained last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior official as saying on Wednesday (March 16).Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.