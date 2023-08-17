Reporter read rights prior to raid on Kansas newspaper
Authorities read a reporter their rights prior to executing a search warrant at the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Authorities read a reporter their rights prior to executing a search warrant at the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
A Barnsley-born lad, who through interviewing the world's biggest stars, became a household name himself.
The South Carolina senator's gripe about the prosecution of Trump was fact-checked hard by critics on Twitter.
Only hours after Sam Asghari reportedly filed for divorce, Britney Spears took to Instagram to announce that she had plans to purchase a horse
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
"I do think that's deliberate," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former White House communications director.
Lindell TVMAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell kicked off his latest “election crime” summit on Wednesday by boasting how the “important” event would once and for all provide a “plan to secure our elections immediately.” In true Lindell fashion, of course, the event went off the rails in only a matter of minutes, after he mistakenly aired a video of Jimmy Kimmel.During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his “My Cousin Vinny” plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said "there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."
MSNBC obtained the footage of the longtime GOP operative scheming just two days after the 2020 election.
Sidney Powell advertised a new promo code for her store off the back of the indictment, offering 20% off her books, signed photos, and other merch.
The couple most recently celebrated their engagement with a party onboard Bezos' yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy earlier in August
The former president's daughter-in-law had big beef with Hillary Clinton's MSNBC interview, and critics could only laugh at the irony.
Ukraine has made increasing use of sea drones to strike critical Russian targets around the Black Sea in recent weeks.
Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kemp was putting his "ego" ahead of criticizing Trump's indictment by a Fulton County grand jury.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.
The conservative media personality seemed to inadvertently suggest that Gotti, an infamous mobster, was less of a criminal than Trump.
The mounted Blues and Royals trooper discreetly relaxed a rule
The couple — who married in 2008 — has been enjoying a getaway to Spain as they marked the special milestone
The display of Western assets come as Ukraine says captured Russian weapons are fueling its counteroffensive aimed at breaking Russian lines.