Report Says Several Killed and Dozens Injured as Aerial Firing Heard in Kabul

Several people were killed and dozens were injured after reports of celebratory gunfire in Kabul on September 3, Afghan outlet TOLOnews reported citing hospital officials.

This footage by local outlet Asvaka News Agency, shows groups of people lining up outside the Kabul Surgical Centre, run by EMERGENCY NGO. The footage was taken at midnight, the agency said.

Aerial firing was heard in the Afghan capital on Friday amid reports of the Taliban closing in on resistance fighters in the country’s Panjshir region.

A Taliban spokesperson warned against firing into the air, citing potential harm to civilians. Credit: Asvaka News Agency via Storyful