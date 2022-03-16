Report: Sacramento among least affordable metro cities in U.S.

Sacramento is now the 11th least affordable place to live across all large metropolitan areas in the country. That's according to a new housing report. Construction for new housing is ongoing, but so is the increase in cost of living. The report by Porch, which offers services for homeowners and housing professionals, found that Sacramento residents are paying more for housing and goods in comparison to most other cities in the U.S. Rich Gibbens, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty, Inc. in Natomas, explained that with low-interest rates and desirability for housing, housing prices won't be dropping soon.