Report: Picketers hit by vehicle outside GM's Flint Processing Center
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating an incident where multiple people picketing outside a General Motors facility in Swartz Creek were hit by a vehicle.
MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet. The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The airline says it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last one scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027. The order announced today substitutes an earlier deal for two Boeing 777 fr
You would think that for those to whom money is no object, only the most luxurious rides will do. However, many wealthy Americans -- and some of the richest people in the world -- drive more modest...
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Two people are dead and four more are injured after a helicopter crash east of Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement that the crash occurred just before 7:45 a.m., when a privately-owned helicopter went down off Highway 16 near the Purden Ski Village, a mountain resort about a 45-minute drive from Prince George. “There was a total of six people on board the aircraft at the time of the incident; regrettably, two of the individuals did
Six people are dead after a freight train slammed into an SUV carrying seven at a crossing in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Saturday evening, law enforcement officials said. The dead, which included three adults and three children, were members of a family and a friend of the family's children, officials said. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described a horrific scene, comparing the SUV to a crushed can in the aftermath of the crash.
Two teens led police officers in Tampa, Florida, on a “high speed” car chase on Sunday, September 24, culminating in their arrest on car theft and other charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a statement.According to the HCSO, the suspects, ages 14 and 15, were both charged with grand theft, motor vehicle. The second was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and fleeing to elude at high speed.“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who never learned that if something doesn’t belong to them, they shouldn’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”Footage released by the HCSO showed the car chase, which started on Interstate 75. “When deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused,” the sheriff’s office said. The teens were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the HCSO said. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Keelan Tuke told Lincoln Crown Court he could remember nothing of the lead-up to the crash which killed his friend Denii Reynolds.
A flight instructor and a student aboard a small aircraft were seriously injured when the plane crashed into a soccer field Monday afternoon in San Pedro, authorities said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while approaching the Florida airport Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement. JetBlue flight 1256 had traveled from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said. The injured were taken by p
A family of five and a friend died when a train struck a car in Plant City, Florida. This is what we know about them.
Eight people were injured on a JetBlue flight Monday as it hit "sudden severe turbulence" shortly before landing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both the NTSB and FAA have announced investigations.
Under state guidelines, Regency Transportation was placed on the “unacceptable operators” list by the New York Department of Transportation.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively. The move comes as the company is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages. The UAW went on strike against Ford and the other two Detroit automakers, General Motors and Stellantis, on Sept. 15. T
New cars cost more than ever, so more Americans are clinging to "beaters." We asked experts how to get 3, 5, even 10 more years from an old vehicle.
This Mustang has a crazy history.
2024 Nissan Sentra asks $21,725, less than all rivals but the Kia Forte. Prices up $430, still waiting on improved fuel economy figures.
Tesla (TSLA) shares are trending today, due to a report from the Financial Times indicating that the company is under investigation by the EU to assess potential unfair subsidies in Chinese exports for electric vehicle manufacturers. The EU is focusing its attention on the electric vehicle market due to it being a popular export, with approximately one-fifth of all-electric vehicles sold in Europe originating from China. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into a JetBlue flight that experienced sudden severe turbulence and led to eight apparent injuries. The incident occurred on Monday on JetBlue Flight 1256, an Airbus A320, near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the board said. JetBlue said the seven customers and one inflight crew member were met by medical personnel and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and the flight landed safely.
Everrati typically focuses on luxurious EV conversions of classic models, but the Shore Tender takes things to another level with a design specifically intended for storage on yachts.
Disqualified driver Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, was one of County Durham’s most wanted criminals when he was spotted behind the wheel in October 2019.