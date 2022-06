Reuters

The Philippines Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a final bid to disqualify President-elect Ferdinand Marcos from last month's election, clearing the way for his inauguration later this week and the return to rule of the country's most famous dynasty. Marcos, 64, the son and namesake of the notorious dictator overthrown in a 1986 "people power" uprising, won the May 9 election in a landslide and will be sworn in on Thursday for a six-year term. "The court held that in the exercise of its power to decide the present controversy led them to no other conclusion but that respondent Marcos Jr is qualified to run for and be elected to public office," the court said in a statement.