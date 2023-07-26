Report claims Fla. police department is rife with 'turmoil,' low morale
A new report claims discord among leadership, declining morale, and severe burnout is causing “turmoil” at Bartow Police Department. The report was produced by a pair of outside consultants hired by Bartow City Manager Mike Herr in June to conduct a review of the police department. According to Herr, when he became city manager in January, he interviewed police employees and quickly learned of “deep-seated issues that needed to be addressed.”