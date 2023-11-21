Report: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Louisville

Reuters Videos

STORY: The boss of General Motors’ Cruise unit has quit amid questions over the safety of its robot taxis. Kyle Vogt said he had resigned in an email to staff seen by Reuters on Sunday (November 19). His exit comes after an October crash that saw a Cruise vehicle dragging along a pedestrian. In November, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the firm to pull all its self-driving cars off state roads. It called Cruise vehicles a risk to the public, and said the company had misrepresented the safety of its technology. Cruise did not initially disclose all video footage of the accident, which also involved another vehicle. It says it has since shown the complete video to regulators, and provided them with a copy. The company is now conducting a full safety review of its vehicles, and says it needs to win back public trust. A day before his resignation, Vogt had offered an apology. He said Saturday (November 18) that he took responsibility for the company’s plight. Vogt said Cruise needed to double down on safety and transparency. Cruise competes with Alphabet’s Waymo, and has been testing driverless cars in several U.S. cities.