Who will replace Congressman Brian Higgins when he retires in February?
Donald Trump appeared to imply that Barack Obama is the current president of the US at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appeared to dodge questions over former President Trump’s Veteran’s Day social media post in which he pledged to “root out the Communist, Marxist, racist and radical left thugs.” McDaniel said she will not comment on candidates and their messaging. Asked by NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker…
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
Desperate Palestinians have begun attacking Hamas security forces as tensions grow in Gaza over chronic shortages of food, water and medicine.
Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday, including a reference to Smith’s family, at a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.
The milblogger said it was due to fewer infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, and armored personnel carriers near the front line.
Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, was pronounced dead by the Palestinian militant group in 2014.
Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling in favor of extending Trump’s deadlines plays directly into his courtroom delay interests, writes Thomas Moukawsher.
Donald Trump performed a Monty Python-esque impression of Ron DeSantis at a rally on Saturday night as he mocked his Republican rival for wearing lifts in his cowboy boots.
James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, this time with the former president offering a critique of each of his rivals as they participated in the most recent Republican debate. Tonight’s cold-open sketch — which had the five rivals freezing in place as Trump walked on stage — was a bit …
The "SNL" news segment co-anchor spotted an alternate use for Vivek Ramaswamy's description of the Republican Party.
Some 25 Russian invaders were killed, another 30 injured, and eight vehicles destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a Russian convoy of 11 supply trucks near occupied Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast’s Skadovsk district, Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 10.
The SBU said that it found evidence of a production line for Russia's ski team operating in a factory in the Zakarpattia Oblast in western Ukraine.
Kaitlan Collins pushed back at Jim Trusty after he mentioned the ex-president's "grounds for frustration."
Democrats' strong off-year elections generated another debate: How much credit does Biden deserve and should Democrats feel better about 2024?
Ukraine has eliminated 572 enemy troops and 32 units of military equipment in one day in the south of the country, according to the Tavria group commander, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Nov. 12.
GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake offered a solution to her own party following its multiple election losses this week, telling Fox that voters would "show up" to vote for one major name on the ballot.
Legal analysts said Trump is probably seeking to pressure prosecutors rather than have his trial televised.
A further 1,100 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff update.
A bill extending funding would let the GOP sidestep a shutdown to instead fight over foreign aid but is also likely to face internal opposition.