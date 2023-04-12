Months of snowstorms have punished the roads in the Sierra, including in South Lake Tahoe. "Pioneer is horrible right now," Kaja Bedwell said. "I was driving on Pioneer the other day and heading toward the 7-Eleven, there was a pothole all the way across my lane. I got so scared, I clenched everything. I was like, 'OK, here we go.'" Lisa Gniazdowski said she has had to swerve to try to avoid all the potholes. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/repairs-underway-to-fix-potholes-in-south-lake-tahoe-after-winter-storms/43570579