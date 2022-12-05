Repair crews work to restore power in N. Carolina

STORY: Residents of Moore County faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday, as utility staff from Duke Energy Corp, which owns the substations, were seen working with machinery on site.

A motive for the Saturday (December 3) night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Due to outages, schools will be closed Monday (December 5) and potentially longer. Sunday church services and a well-known golf resort were disrupted.

About 64% of Moore County's electric customers remained without power on Sunday night in the largely rural area about 90 miles (145 km) east of Charlotte, according to tracking site poweroutage.us. The outages could stretch through Thursday (December 8), a spokesperson for Duke Energy said, because of the extent of the damage.