Rep. Maxine Waters advocates for federal support in dementia and Alzheimer's care
Representative Maxine Waters of California discussed measures to better support families, caregivers and nonprofits in treating Alzheimer's and dementia.
"I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day," Chantal Machabée, a rep for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, tells PEOPLE
The little-known symptom could reveal deeper issues.
Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has admitted to feeling very nervous before meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William on World Mental Health Day – read our exclusive
The TV host says she's focusing on food, movement and sleep.
EDMONTON — Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the Alberta government is fundamentally restructuring health care because the system "is not working." “Any Albertan who has gone to a hospital or to a clinic and had to endure the long wait times and not had access and not have quality care knows that we need to do something differently,” LaGrange told the house during question period Monday. “The average Albertan cannot get in to see a family physician when they need to. “What’s happening right
Dementia strikes every three seconds. In the time it takes you to read this sentence, someone will have developed memory loss, confusion and behavioural changes.
Authorities said the girl and her siblings endured a “living hell.”
The new House speaker has a history of backing legislation against reproductive rights.
An expert shares ways to help kids thrive as they grow, plus signs when more help is needed.
Even though folks are tired of COVID-19 vaccines, an expert says they're still the best protection.
Sisters both needed leg amputations after being born with the same rare condition - despite one-in-a-BILLION odds. Mum-of-three Tatum Chirpich, 41, was shocked when her daughter Kennedy, nine, was born with a leg deformity. The condition, fibular hemimelia, led to her right leg being amputated aged 16 months - but the tot quickly learnt to walk on a prosthetic limb. Doctors told Tatum the condition was not hereditary and the chances of a second child having the same would be "like being struck by lightning twice". So, she and husband Jeff Chirpich, 47, a truck driver, were gobsmacked when their second daughter, Dakota, three, was born with it as well - despite one-in-1.6 billion chances. Dakota required both legs amputated - and had the procedure in December 2022 - but she too took to walking on prosthetics with ease. Tatum says her daughters can do everything able-bodied children can do - despite the common misconception amputation is a "worst case scenario". She says her girls didn't "lose legs" but instead is grateful the amputations allowed them to "gain mobility" and improve their lives. Rather than comparing the rarity to being "struck by lightning twice" the family say they "won the lottery twice". Tatum, a stay-at-home mum, from Nashville, Tennessee, US, said: "When Dakota was born with the condition, I was told I was selfish for having a second child. "In movies, amputation is always portrayed as an 'end of the world' situation. "So the misconception is that an amputee child is suffering because they're not able-bodied - I get comments about my girls saying 'poor baby, poor thing'. "But my girls can do everything any other child can do - in fact they feel sorry for me because I can't take my legs off. "I want to try to help people see amputation doesn’t have to be worst case scenario - sometimes it's the best." Tatum and Jeff's first child together, son Casmir, 13, was born able-bodied. Scans on their second child, Kennedy, didn't show any abnormalities, but when she was born on September 19, 2014, her parents learned she had a rare disability. Fibular hemimelia occurs as a result of a genetic mutation and affects just one in 40,000 people in the world. It caused one of her legs to only grow half normal length because bones were missing, and at sixteen months old, she had part of the leg amputated and her tibia straightened so she could be fitted with a prosthetic. Tatum said: "She was trying to walk at six months old even with her limb difference - she was hitting milestones before her brother did. "We had to get her a special kind of prosthesis before she even had her amputation because she kept trying to walk. "When she'd just had her amputation she kept walking on her cast - there was nothing that could stop her." When Tatum fell pregnant again they never expected their third child would have the same condition - as it due to a genetic mutation, rather than being hereditary. But their second daughter Dakota, was diagnosed with the same rare condition. The family are one of just a handful known in the world to have more than one child with the diagnosis. Dakota's condition is more severe as it affected both her legs as well as one arm. At two years old, Dakota had the lower region of both her legs amputated, and her tibia bones straightened. Tatum said: "She is also missing the ulna bone in her left forearm so it's shorter, and she only has one finger. "But it doesn't stop her from doing anything - except counting to 10 on her hands. "With both the girls, we try to keep a sense of humour about these things." Tatum said neither of her daughters have had issues being mistreated or bullied for their disabilities, and they both love their prosthetic limbs. She said: "Kennedy is in third grade and all the kids are so intrigued by her leg and want to be her friend. "She gets to change the pattern whenever she gets a new leg each year and all the kids think it's really cool." The mum-of-three is trying to change the misconception that amputation is a scary or bad thing. She said: "Any movie you've ever watched, amputation is portrayed in a negative light. "A character loses their leg and can't cope any more - like it's an 'end of the world' situation. "The term 'losing a limb' is so negative - I don't say my girls lost a limb, I say they gained mobility. "If they had kept their limbs they wouldn't have the mobility they have."
Eating enough food and strength training are key for building muscle.
Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight and People about how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker feel as they get to know their baby boy.
A new study reviewed whether taking low-dose aspirin reduces the risk of Type 2 diabetes in older adults. LeShan Reid, of Cockeysville, went to Mercy Medical Center a few months ago, when she knew something was "off" with her health. "My diabetes was out of control; they call it uncontrolled diabetes. So, I primarily came in for that," Reid said. "(I had) general fatigue, maybe excessive urine, that type of thing."
Following these heart healthy habits can help to reverse your biological age and increase your longevity. Here what research suggests.
Alberta has close to 40 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in its stockpile and they're all set to expire within a few months. Those that go unused will be trashed, the provincial government has confirmed.According to the province, of the 6.7 million kits stashed in a central warehouse, 760,000 expire on Jan. 1 and the rest will expire by March.Each kit contains between five and 25 tests for a total of 39,621,105 individual tests."From my understanding, these test kits are from the original ba
Disick and Kardashian share three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8
Itching is by far the commonest of skin complaints. Besides the itchy conditions eczema, psoriasis and others, itchy fungal infections of the feet and genitals, I have over the years encountered patients who itch after a glass of red wine, going for a run, having a hot bath, wearing elasticated knickers and similarly unlikely circumstances.
Simon Fraser University policy researcher Andrew Longhurst is calling on Premier Doug Ford's government to scrap its expansion of the for-profit health-care sector, which he believes comes at the expense of public hospitals. Longhurst detailed his grievances with the for-profit health-care system in a new report titled "At What Cost?: Ontario hospital privatization and the threat to public health care," which was published by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives this past Thursday. On Mon
A critically ill eight-month-old baby has been granted Italian citizenship, after the Court of Appeal dismissed the family's bid to overturn a ruling that meant she could not travel abroad for treatment. Indi Gregory was born in February with mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy. Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, Indi's parents, have continually fought to overturn multiple rulings by UK courts to keep their daughter on life-support.