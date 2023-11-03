Rep. Ken Buck testifies in Colorado case on whether Trump can be kept off ballot

Reuters

Russia's top arms control negotiator warned the United States on Friday that Moscow would scrap a proposed moratorium on the deployment of short and medium range missiles if Washington went ahead with plans to deploy such missiles in Asia and Europe. The United States formally withdrew from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in 2019 after saying that Moscow was violating the accord, an accusation the Kremlin denied. President Vladimir Putin proposed to the United States and several Western European NATO members that there should be a moratorium on the development of missiles previously banned by the INF treaty.