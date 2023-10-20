Rep. Jim Jordan Loses Third Vote for House Speaker
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio lost his third bid to become speaker of the House on Friday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the previous speaker, was ousted more than two weeks ago. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A sizable faction of House Republicans opposed the temporary speaker plan, meaning it could only have passed with Democratic votes ― a cardinal sin to House Republicans.
STORY: U.S. stocks seesawed to end lower on Thursday, with shares of Tesla down sharply and Treasury yields surging after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about monetary policy and investors worried whether rates would stay higher for longer. The Dow shed three-quarters of a percent, the S&P 500 lost more than eight-tenths of a percent the Nasdaq dropped just under one percent. Powell said at the Economic Club in New York that U.S. central bankers were moving carefully on policy after aggressive rate hikes last year, but he added that the economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could warrant further rate hikes. Wall Street’s main indexes soared, then slumped, after Powell’s speech, something Eric Lynch, Managing Director at Scharf Investments, called a “microcosm” of the past year. "The market's been kind of stumbling around trying to figure out what's happening. Is there a recession or not? When's inflation going to come down? I think what Powell said today was a continuation of the same message. It was therefore both positive and negative: positive in the sense that he referenced solid growth, negative in the sense that he said probably there's still more work to do." Treasury yields rose further and the benchmark 10-year note yield was at a 16-year high of almost 5%. In company news, Tesla shares plummeted more than 9% a day after CEO Elon Musk said that higher interest rates would hurt demand for electric vehicles. Netflix shares jumped more than 16% on the heels of third-quarter earnings results, in which it said it added nearly 9 million users and announced a price hike for some of its plans in the U.S., Britain and France. And shares of American Airlines rose just under 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground. In many cases, users of online platforms have unknowingly shared images posted by others that later turned out to be faked or misidentified. Even when unintentional, experts say amplifying false information during a time of conflict can have dire consequences. Here is what you need to know
Indian-born Canadians and their family members are lining up around the clock in Brampton for a chance to get a piece of government ID — one they didn't need until a few weeks ago — that will allow them to travel home.With the upcoming holidays and last month's news that India has indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadians, many are suddenly faced with uncertainty around when they'll next be able to make the trip.That's partly because travellers who would have used a visa are lining up f
The Georgia Republican called for unity but also rejected a compromise plan to empower a temporary speaker.
They're not Fox News regulars, they don't have huge social media followings, and they're not household names. But they're the ones thwarting Jordan.
The former president's eldest daughter does not want to testify against her father in his ongoing fraud trial in New York. Read her arguments here.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial threatened to throw the former president in jail—and hit him with punishing fines—for “blatantly” violating a gag order by refusing to delete a website post attacking court staff.Justice Arthur F. Engoron, striking a serious tone, began Friday at trial by laying out the high stakes and demanding that Trump’s lawyers explain themselves.“In the current overheated climate, incendiary comments can and in some cases already
A new Political Action Committee was launched in response to Newhouse’s vote for Rep. Jim Jordan.
Former president was hit with a gag order over a Truth Social post about a New York court clerk
Analyst Scott Jennings compared the current debacle to a decidedly NSFW practice.
RTAn Israeli politician issued a series of furious threats against Russia during an appearance on a Russian state-controlled TV network Thursday, vowing to retaliate against Moscow’s actions during the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Amir Weitmann, the founder and chairman of the libertarian caucus in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said “Russia will pay the price” after Israel defeats Hamas. “Russia will pay the price?” British RT host Rory Suchet asked incredulously. “Russia
“You can’t make it up,” said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough after the former president took just four minutes to contradict one of his claims.
The weapons suggest Hamas terrorists are using explosively formed penetrator IEDs, explosive devices that worried US forces in Iraq.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has stepped into the pension debate between Alberta and Ottawa, blaming the dispute on the prime minister and urging Albertans to remain in the Canada Pension Plan. "The division today on the CPP is entirely the result of Justin Trudeau attacking the Alberta economy," Poilievre said in a statement. "His unconstitutional, anti-development laws and painful carbon taxes have forced Albertans to look for ways to get some of their money back."Last month, Alberta P
Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro attempted to shut down the conversation The post Fox News Co-Hosts Shout Down Jessica Tarlov for Pointing Out Trump Insulted Netanyahu and Praised Hezbollah (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor in New Jersey, said he never gave a plea deal without jail time unless the person had something good.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they urged a judge to reject the former president's efforts to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Trump had asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to toss the case, saying he is immune from prosecution for acts he took while fulfilling his duties as president. Special counsel Jack Smith's team responded that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in co
Geography and a decades-old agreement give Turkey a lot of power over what gets into and out of the Black Sea.
US troops in the Middle East came under attack from suspected Iran-backed militias on Thursday night in an escalation that threatened to pull global powers into the Gaza conflict.