Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, announces he has lymphoma
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-District 8, on Wednesday announced he has lymphoma. In a statement, Raskin said: "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."