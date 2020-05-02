'Reopen Nevada' Protest Draws Crowd at Capitol in Carson City

A crowd gathered at the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City on May 2, as demonstrators demanded coronavirus restrictions be lifted and area businesses be allowed to reopened.

This video shows the protesters in vehicles honking horns, many with signs and American flags. Some protesters were gathering signatures for a petition calling for the removal of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Nevada’s statewide stay-at-home order was due to stay in place until May 15, according to local reports. Credit: @TYformyfreedom via Storyful