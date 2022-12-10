Rent, fentanyl, ticket prices: An early look at bills California lawmakers will consider in 2023

Should apartment security deposits be limited to one month's rent? Should political figures use campaign funds for security? Should homeless encampments be banned near schools and childcare centers? There are some of the questions California lawmakers are poised to answer in 2023. State lawmakers this week filed 150 pieces of legislation to consider when business in Sacramento begins in January. These bills are just a fraction of what will be proposed between now and Feb. 17, which is the last day for state lawmakers to introduce bills.