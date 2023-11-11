Renovations to Norman's American Legion helps post serve veterans better than ever before

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio