Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

Egyptian authorities unveiled the renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years (Nov. 26)
Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.
The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.
Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.
32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.
After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42 in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
SASKATOON — Dropping three straight games at their last event might have been just what Brad Jacobs and his team needed before playing in Canada's Olympic curling trials. A quick exit from the recent Grand Slam competition forced the veteran rink to step up its game and preparation. The results are showing so far this week at SaskTel Centre. Jacobs was in full control against defending champ Kevin Koe on Thursday, posting a key 8-2 victory against a fellow contender to move into sole possession
Brian Baumgartner of the hit show “The Office” dishes on which sports his Office castmates would go pro in if they weren’t actors. PLUS: is the only ‘skill’ required to be good at golf: money?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo's defense stifled New Orleans' short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory Thursday night that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss. Tight end Dawson Knox caught two TD passes, giving him a franchise-best seven TDs in a single season by a tight end. His second score gave the Bills (7-4) a 24-0 lead. Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and running back
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian soccer power River Plate beat rival Racing 4-0 on Thursday to win the country's first division title and give coach Marcelo Gallardo the only major domestic trophy he had yet to win. River had not won the title since 2014. Agustín Palavecino in the 32nd minute, Julián Álvarez in the 48th and Braian Romero in the 68th and 78th minutes scored the River goals. River won the title in front of 70,000 fans with three rounds in hand. The Millionarios are now 12 points ah
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys struggled through a November trip through the AFC West that took plenty of luster off their incredible start, even as they still control the NFC East. After forcing overtime Thursday, the Cowboys had two more untimely penalties after they got the ball first before losing 36-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the third loss in four games for Dallas, all against AFC West teams. From a 6-1 record after a Halloween victory at Minnesota, the Cowboys finishe