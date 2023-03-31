Renewed focus on school safety and security

Sky News

A leaked government report has revealed some teachers are working 60 hours or more a week, with a quarter considering leaving the profession altogether because of the "unacceptable" high workload. The findings from a survey conducted by the Department for Education (DfE), and seen by Sky News, said eight in ten were working upwards of 40 hours, while 22% worked 60 hours a week or more. There was also criticism of the current schools inspection regime, with 63% of teachers and leaders saying it did not provide "a fair assessment of school performance".