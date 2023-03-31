Renewed focus on school safety and security
A group of NYS lawmakers has released a report offering five recommendations on school safety and security for the NYS legislature to consider before summer break.
A group of NYS lawmakers has released a report offering five recommendations on school safety and security for the NYS legislature to consider before summer break.
Teacher reveals reality of 'poop buckets' in classrooms after school shootings
The most recent population report from Statistics Canada shows a strangely paradoxical trend for P.E.I. The province grew 4.3 per cent in 2022, adding more than 7,000 residents, bringing the total population to 173,954 as of Jan. 1. It is easily the fastest-growing province in Canada, at a time when the country itself is experiencing record growth. P.E.I. population But at the same time, people are leaving the Island at a pace not seen since 1981. Almost 4,200 people left the Island for other pr
Until I looked into the tragic case of Ruth Perry, the headteacher who took her own life after receiving an “inadequate” Ofsted rating, I hadn’t realised that the regulator automatically downgrades a school if there is a concern over “safeguarding”.
Officials at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., have accepted the return of an honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge and law professor whose claims of Indigenous ancestryhave been discredited. A statement from SFU president Joy Johnson says Turpel-Lafond opted to return the 2016 award after the university told her it was under review. Johnson says the school had received requests to review the degree in relation to "the importance of Indigenous identity and
In the 911 calls from the Nashville school shooting, a student can be heard telling his teacher he wanted to "go home" between sobs.
From school board term limits to gender-specific bathrooms, pronouns, teaching Black history and much more, the Florida Legislature considers an array of changes.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Shutterstock/Wikimedia CommonsGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) is in the midst of a Cinderella run in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, reaching the Final Four in its first tournament appearance in more than two decades—a historic achievement for a school that is a “mid-major” in college sports. But those feel-g
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Professors at the New College of Florida are using personal email because they’re afraid of being subpoenaed. Students are concerned, too. Some fear for their physical safety. Many worry their teachers will be fired en masse and their courses and books will be policed. It’s increasingly hard to focus on their studies. For years, students have come to this public liberal arts college on the western coast of Florida because they were self-described free thinkers. Now they fin
Kemi Badenoch has suggested schools should not have gender neutral toilets as she insisted privacy was “the key thing” for pupils.
Edmond Public Schools’ quarantine protocols violated students’ rights, Oklahoma Supreme Court rules
"If this one thing I say helps somebody else have the guts to stand up and say something, then maybe somebody will have the guts to stand up and do something," Key said during a press conference
“A few in our school, on our Board, and in our community are choosing to terrorize our school community, instead of building our school and helping our students,” the resignation letter says.
A leaked government report has revealed some teachers are working 60 hours or more a week, with a quarter considering leaving the profession altogether because of the "unacceptable" high workload. The findings from a survey conducted by the Department for Education (DfE), and seen by Sky News, said eight in ten were working upwards of 40 hours, while 22% worked 60 hours a week or more. There was also criticism of the current schools inspection regime, with 63% of teachers and leaders saying it did not provide "a fair assessment of school performance".
Happy Hippie Foundation gave a warm message to students after officials said Cyrus and Parton's LGBTQ-inclusive song "could be deemed controversial."
The New Brunswick government considered, but ultimately opted against, buying back the former Moncton High School building to reopen it as a school. The landmark building on Church Street closed in 2015, and the property was later sold to a company that intended to convert it to leasable commercial space. Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for the province's education department, confirmed it considered "reclaiming" the building for a school. "However, due to the significant amount of investment that w
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has purchased land in Lakeshore it will use to build a new elementary school. Located at 1469 County Rd. 22, east of Rourke Line Road and north of Girard Drive, the school built on the 2.3-hectare plot of land will help alleviate some pressure on other schools in the area, the board said in a news release Thursday. The school, which will accommodate 582 students, comes amid recent population growth in the area and "will relieve some of the
After years of COVID-related school shutdowns and a focus on leftist ideology at schools, frustrated parents have started demanding new options.
A video shared on social media shows the teacher arguing with students about the use of the racial slur.
What does the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University mean for other small colleges and universities?
A new budget proposal suggests that tuition could rise over 50 percent in the next five years.