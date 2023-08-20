Remembering Ron Cephas Jones
Jones died due to a "long-standing pulmonary issue," a representative for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday
Jones died due to a "long-standing pulmonary issue," a representative for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Andrew more of “long-term problem” than Harry and MeghanKing Charles does not want shamed brother Prince Andrew “to come out of the freezer,” aides have told the Sunday Times. This would appear to scotch Andrew’s hopes of a way back to public life following both his disastrous TV interview telling all on his frien
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
The model attended a party for her Tequila brand 818 in Los Angeles on Friday
Charlize Theron also told Allure she once called a doctor because she couldn't lose weight like she did in her 20s and thought she was "dying."
Dua Lipa is no stranger to turning heads with her daring fashion looks and the Physical hitmaker looked dynamite in her latest look, featuring a tiny bikini and a sheer cover-up
Holly Ramsay stunned fans as she posed for Instagram in a pink gingham string bikini – and the daughter of Gordon Ramsay looked amazing. See photo.
'Hotty mommyyyyyy,' the model wrote on a pool pic of her friend
The “wrong shoe theory” strikes again!
Robert De Niro marked his birthday with a star-studded dinner in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood
Kid Rock appears to have had a change of heart since he filmed himself shooting up cases of Bud Light amid the trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney storm.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is the epitome of radiance in a new selfie shared on Instagram, and we're loving the embroidery on her white dress.
Queen Letizia of Spain looked flawless in a bold red power suit on Sunday as she stepped out to watch the Spanish team compete in the Women's World Cup final. See glam photos...
Rock star says Depp ‘laughed’ at his suggestion of working with Heard to create a new version of 1989 comedy
Taylor Swift headed to Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner on Long Beach Island in New Jersey at the Black Whale.
Sage Steele, the veteran sportscaster who recently left ESPN after settling a lawsuit with the sports media giant, has accused the late Barbara Walters of assaulting her backstage during an appearance on “The View.” “It was Barbara, Whoopi [Goldberg] and myself in the dark green room off to the side,” Steele said on an episode …
“I fall more in love with you every day,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram
"Bitch, I'm just aging!"
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a glimpse at her August summer plans with a carousel of highlights on Instagram.
Drake's little guy felt inspired after seeing his dad take the stage this past weekend