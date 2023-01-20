Remembering the Lakeland High School student killed in crash with bus
A family is grieving after their son, Justin Schenberger, was killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon. Officials say the crash happened around 2 p.m. in Highland Township at South Cooley Lake and South Duck Lake Road, about 5 miles from the school. Authorities say 16-year-old Justin turned left in front of an oncoming bus. "That's a great loss. He was just more mature, different than the other kids," Rob Ryeson owner of Highland House said.