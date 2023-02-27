Remembering Don Shane
Colleagues, sports teams and sports stars across metro Detroit are remembering former WXYZ-TV Sports Director Don Shane who passed away over the weekend at the age of 70.
Colleagues, sports teams and sports stars across metro Detroit are remembering former WXYZ-TV Sports Director Don Shane who passed away over the weekend at the age of 70.
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross has been married for almost 40 years. The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, where Sam won an award.
Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.
A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.
"You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed," Khaled Abughanem said to his daughter, according to the DOJ.
Actor committed multiple racially motivated attacks when he was a teenager
China's peace plan was unveiled days after the US warned that Beijing could send lethal weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine.
K.Stew has her own set of style rules.
The host of "Last Week Tonight" spotted a truly baffling moment on the right-wing network.
At least two attempts were made to censor the late night host, Rolling Stone reported.
The family of Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman described how they fled to Canada to escape a “media circus” over his "severe" clinical depression. Mr Fetterman, a Democrat who won his first term last year while still recovering from a stroke that nearly killed him, checked himself into the Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington DC earlier this month. Now his wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman has said that media attention pushed her to take the couple's children and drive north into Canada for an impromptu holiday.
Harry Styles, Elton John and the Spice Girls are the latest artists to turn down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert. According to The Daily Express, John and Styles had to decline the opportunity as they are both on tour and couldn’t fit it around their schedules. The Spice Girls were supposedly all set to confirm but recently backed out. This comes after it was reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the opportunity to perform at the coronation concert. It’s not all bad news though, as Kylie Minogue, Take That and Lionel Richie are supposedly set to perform at the concert. Take That is also on tour this summer but according to The Daily Mail they kept May 7 free in case they were asked to perform for King Charles.King Charles' coronation will take place May 6 and the concert will take place May 7.
Kyle Dubas swung for the fences by securing Ryan O'Reilly. And while a subsequent move made Monday won't garner the same attention as adding a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, the Maple Leafs general manager once again left little doubt playoff success-starved Toronto is going all-in this spring. The club acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and centre Sam Lafferty in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional first-round pick at the 2025 draft and a second-round selectio
Kyiv’s upcoming counter-offensive will try to cut off the Crimean peninsula from mainland Russia, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official who revealed part of an operation to retake some of the occupied south.
The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area.
Here's everything we know about Buster Murdaugh from 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' including his time at law school and where he is now.
'The Last of Us' cast member Pedro Pascal posted an emotional Instagram after the latest episode of the HBO Max series about Joel and Tess's goodbye.
CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou
Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.
Jennifer Garner debuted a new hairstyle in a black, low-cut jumpsuit at the season 3 premiere of STARZ’s “Party Down.” Plus, details on her go-to hair products.