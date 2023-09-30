Remembering Dianne Feinstein: A look back at her political career in California
Here's a look back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political career in California and Washington, D.C.
Here's a look back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political career in California and Washington, D.C.
At his retirement ceremony, the outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a reminder that seemed aimed at election-denying ex-President Donald Trump.
The rule allows for the House to debate passing a stop-gap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
Russian air defences have shot down one of the country’s most advanced fighter jets in a friendly fire incident, according to reports.
The crowd included people exposed by a local newspaper for carrying misleading signs.
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament. Jurij Klufas has not met 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka but says the veteran is being treated unfairly. He says Hunka was fighting for Ukraine — not Germany — and that countries, including Canada, have cleared his division of war crimes. "If you're a soldier doesn't mean you're a member of a certain party from the country," Kluf
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s colossal trial for faking property values starts next Monday, and one mind-boggling issue has emerged as his weakest defense yet: the idea that his past lies on financial statements were justified because prices eventually went up anyway.The judge already expressed his utter contempt for that argument, tearing it apart on Tuesday in the same order that already determined Trump had committed bank fraud and should have his re
Barry McCaffrey brought Nazi Germany to mind with a damning analysis of the current GOP and the former president's MAGA followers.
The former Trump White House aide's father staunchly defended the former president when she went to him for help.
Melania Trump may want to revisit her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump amid the former president's looming legal troubles, two attorneys said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge said Friday that she would hear arguments next month on federal prosecutors' request for a limited gag order in the case charging former President Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The October 16 hearing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will center on a push by special counsel Jack Smith's team to bar Trump from making inflammatory and intimidating public statements about potential witnesses, lawyers and other
Putin is making "little use of economic or military expertise" while making key decisions on the war in Ukraine, a think tank assessed.
GM and the UAW were expected back at the main bargaining table, and on his way there Mike Booth has choice words for Trump.
Opinion by Tad Weber: The speech had nothing to do with facts, and all to do with feels-good comments by the Republican presidential frontrunner.
Dianne Feinstein's immediate replacement will be picked by CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously pledged to name a Black woman as interim senator.
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts ripped the contest as "a mess," "sloppy" and "chaotic."
The emergence of artillery as the dominant weapon in Ukraine has only added urgency to the US Army's plans to upgrade its big guns.
REUTERS/Maxim ShemetovThe Kremlin is fuming about Armenia’s efforts to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin in connection with alleged war crimes in Ukraine.Kremlin Spokersperson Dmitry Peskov warned that Armenia’s interest in joining the ICC is “extremely hostile” to Russia.“Armenia knows very well that we are not parties to the [Rome Statute], and Armenia is well aware of the difficult decision [of the International Criminal Cou
The former senator said the House speaker is "a really bad negotiator" as government shutdown looms.
Ukrainian officials and experts say Wagner fighters, who are returning to combat after a long hiatus, won't have much of an impact on the battlefield.
A liberal group on Friday filed a lawsuit in Michigan contending that former president Donald Trump is disqualified from regaining his old job based on a rarely used, post-Civil War provision in the U.S. Constitution. This is the first time an organization with significant legal resources has sought to block the GOP frontrunner’s campaign in a swing state. Free Speech For People argued that Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S