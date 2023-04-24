Remembering the Akron Rubber Bowl
Piece by piece, demolition crews tear down the remnants of the iconic Akron Rubber Bowl. It's the culmination of a long goodbye after the University of Akron moved out in 2008.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
With Aaron Rodgers on the move to New York, the Jets and Packers will flip first-round NFL draft picks, which could alter the rest of Day 1.
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion but when he was drafted by the Chiefs, not everyone was sure he’d work out.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
NFL teams need guys they can count on. Here are the five best that fit the bill.
Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan were some of college football's most accomplished players last year, but the QBs' NFL draft outlook is decidedly murky.
The Chiefs reportedly have shown interest in drafting a running back in the first round.
Despite losing to Toronto in overtime, the Tampa Bay Lightning showed off their playoff experience in Game 3. For the Maple Leafs to head home with a commanding 3-1 series lead, they'll have to be prepared for anything Tampa Bay throws at them.
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was amazed when he received a text message from Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
The rumor mill can run wild in the days leading up to the NFL draft, and sometimes teams play a role in the proliferation of misinformation.
Quarterbacks are sure to be the story of this year's NFL draft, and three of them find places among the top 10 of USA TODAY Sports' player rankings.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains apart of the draft process — scouting receivers and making calls to prospects.
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
Pro Bowl tackle David Bakhtiari says transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love is similar to the one from Brett Favre to Rodgers.
With Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Packers to the Jets, Green Bay will now turn to Jordan Love to be their next starting quarterback.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
The New York Giants added some depth to their defensive line days before the NFL draft, signing defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract on Monday. The Giants announced the signing of the 28-year-old former Alabama player who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season. Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 and spent four years in the Motor City before signing with the Rams and spending three years in Los Angeles.
The New York Jets re-signed durable center Connor McGovern on Monday, addressing one of the team's major needs before the NFL draft this week. McGovern has been the Jets' starting center the past three seasons, starting 48 games and missing only two since signing as a free agent in 2020. Contract terms weren't immediately available. The Jets have the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday night, along with Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round. While offensive tackle remains the li
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through the latest rule changes and proposals that will be impacting college football soon.
After the Rams went 5-12 last season and essentially have done nothing to improve the roster, can they use the NFL draft to fill in their many holes?