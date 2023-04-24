Remembering the Akron Rubber Bowl

The Canadian Press

The New York Jets re-signed durable center Connor McGovern on Monday, addressing one of the team's major needs before the NFL draft this week. McGovern has been the Jets' starting center the past three seasons, starting 48 games and missing only two since signing as a free agent in 2020. Contract terms weren't immediately available. The Jets have the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday night, along with Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round. While offensive tackle remains the li