Remembering the 2009 USM Baseball team
Southern Miss is back in the Super Regionals for the first time since 2009. 13 years ago a team led by Corky Palmer and Scott Berry, the current Southern Miss head coach who was an assistant at the time, made it to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. Players Brian Dozier who went to become a MLB All-Star and World Series champion and Northwest Rankin product Jonathan Johnston powered USM to Omaha for the first time ever as well. They talk about the experience and how USM's current team can do what they did and even more.