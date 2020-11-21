Remains of Marine missing since WWII returned home after 77 years
The remains of U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Johnson will be given a proper funeral and full military honors.
The remains of U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Johnson will be given a proper funeral and full military honors.
The Raptors have reportedly re-signed coveted free-agent point guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year contract worth $85 million.
Hayward entered free agency on Thursday, declining a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
The Wizards have been building more around Wall’s backcourt mate Bradley Beal in the wake of his injuries, with many believing that’s what set Wall off.
The Pelicans are trading for bruising Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Raptors will play in Tampa for the 2020-21 season after Canadian government rejects proposal to stay in Toronto.
Rostered in over 60% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues but here is why you should consider dropping Jared Goff, Mark Ingram, Jared Cook and Devin Singletary.
We’ve reached the one-year anniversary of the dismissal that sent Mike Babcock into isolation several months before the rest of us were forced to join him.
There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Gordon Hayward has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120M deal to sign with Charlotte.
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet, one of the most coveted players in NBA free agency this year, is remaining a Toronto Raptor.A source close to the team confirmed a report Saturday that the Raptors had re-signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, US$85-million deal, keeping one of the best backcourts in the league intact. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment on the contract, citing a league moratorium that is in place until Sunday. VanVleet went undrafted in 2016 and so signed with Toronto for summer league. Mr. Bet On Yourself went from being a standout with Toronto's G League affiliate Raptors 905 to being a key cog in Toronto's thrilling 2019 championship run. The image of VanVleet lying on the floor in Toronto's Game 4 win of the Finals at Golden State, his front tooth chipped, blood running down his cheek, will be one of the most memorable of the thrilling run.Last season, he started alongside Kyle Lowry and averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 39 per cent from three on nearly seven attempts a game.He's a workhorse on defence, leading the NBA in deflections. He was fourth in steals.Lowry congratulated his friend and teammate in an Instagram post Saturday, saying "this day has legit come from blood, sweat and broken teeth.""Wow since day one I knew this man was special!" the post said. "He’s now seeing the blessing from the hard work he’s been putting in the time the effort to become this man first and basketball player!"VanVleet had Raptors fans sweating when he recently said on the J.J. Redick podcast: "I've never said it publicly, but I'm not shy about that, I'm trying to get paid man … I've won a championship, now it's time to cash out. I just want to feel my value reciprocated on the other side.”The Raptors had repeatedly said securing VanVleet was their biggest off-season task, and they'd been quietly confident they'd be successful. Toronto will start its season, which tips off on Dec. 22, south of the border, playing games in Tampa, Fla. due to COVID-19 border restrictions. Training camps open Dec. 1. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020. The Canadian Press
Yves Jean Bart was accused of sexual abuse in April and suspended by FIFA in May.
Fred VanVleet has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $85M deal to re-sign with Toronto.
Fred VanVleet is sticking with the Raptors.
In the postponement of FSU and Clemson, there are two distinct sides, and the sudden and bitter calling off of the game has devolved into a fight on Twitter as college football struggles to get to the end of its season.
Where key Raptors pieces Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka stand after a wild first day of NBA free agency.
Tom Brady has missed on some key throws the past three weeks.
The list of Week 12 college football games being postponed due to COVID-19 continues to grow.