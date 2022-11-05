Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County. Deputies responded and found the remains but waited until Friday morning to further investigate because it was getting dark by the time they showed up. The Amador County Sheriff told KCRA 3 that the remains were found along Highway 16 near Longate Road just across from the Sacramento County line.