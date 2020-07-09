Remainder of Maury Monument Removed as Richmond Officials Take Down Confederate Symbols

Crews returned to the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Thursday, July 9, to remove the remainder of the monument.

The Maury figure was removed the previous week, and crews returned to Monument Avenue to remove the globe section that remained on Thursday. This footage was filmed by Patrick Lindsey.

The removal came as the city worked to meet its goal of taking down nearly a dozen Confederate symbols by the end of the week, local media reported. Credit: Patrick Lindsey via Storyful