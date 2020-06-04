Religious Leaders Kneel in Prayer at Site of George Floyd's Death

Religious leaders from multiple faiths and denominations marched in silence with community members to the site of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and knelt in prayer on Tuesday, June 2, reports said.

The Archbishop of Minneapolis and St Paul, Bernard Hebda, was among those who attended the march. “While many faiths were represented, there was great unity as we prayed for justice and peace,” Hebda wrote in a tweet. Credit: Pastor Bill Goodwin via Storyful