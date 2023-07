The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 14-year-old boy was killed following an accident on the Manatee River. Authorities said on Saturday, there was a collision between a boat and a jet ski. Kenny Shewbridge is a relative who knows the two brothers on the boat. He said 14-year-old Hunter Ganey and his 17-year-old brother James Ganey left The Fort Hamer Boat Ramp on Saturday.