Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Florida Keys to Join 'Tour de Turtles'

A rehabilitated sea turtle was sent on her way to join the annual “Tour de Turtles” after being fitted with a tracker and released from a beach in the Florida Keys on Friday, July 14.

Marcia, a juvenile green sea turtle, had been experiencing positive buoyancy disorder when she was rescued near Vaca Key in March. The disorder prevents turtles from diving for food, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau, an agency owned by Monroe County that promotes tourism in the Florida Keys and Key West. Once she was rehabilitated, Marcia was released back into the ocean as a crowd of spectators cheered her on.

The Tour de Turtles tracks the migration of a group of turtles conservationists have fitted with transponders over a three-month period, and is organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. The “race” also aims to raise awareness about the threats that sea turtles face said Dr Dan Evans, the senior research biologist with the conservancy.

The turtles’ progress can be followed online. Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful