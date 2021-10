Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss some of their favorite stats (Which running backs are getting at least 1 goal line look per game? Which wide receivers make up that largest percentage of their team’s air yards?) heading into week 5 of the NFL season. The guys also spend a good amount of time breaking down the news of the day, wondering if fantasy managers should be concerned with DeAndre Hopkins’ low volume, and previewing Thursday’s game between the Rams and Seahawks.