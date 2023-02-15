Reginald F. Lewis Museum hopes changes increase visitors

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture is the largest African American museum in the state. It opened in 2005, and since then, it's had a number of executive directors and has had trouble attracting funding and visitors. Terri Lee Freeman has been the executive director of the museum for two years. "The Lewis (museum) had gone through some challenging times had some turnover in staffing, and was really, I would say, looking to find its focus, and frankly, that's why I took the job," Freeman said.