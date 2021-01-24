Reggie Perry with an and one vs the Miami Heat
Reggie Perry (Brooklyn Nets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 01/23/2021
Reggie Perry (Brooklyn Nets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 01/23/2021
Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest and most profitable star, takes center stage Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) when he meets Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.
The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.
The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.
The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.
Kyrie Irving still believes the Nets are one of the best teams in the NBA.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, ranked 10th in the world in women's doubles, is in full isolation in Melbourne.
The basic facts of Evander Kane's money troubles are laid bare on page 16 of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy claim filed in the Northern District of California on Jan. 9. Total debts owed by the San Jose Sharks veteran: $26.8 million. Total assets: $10.2 million, most of it in the value of three houses — two in Vancouver and one in San Jose. What's less plain to see is how the 29-year-old arrived at this financial breaking point, a dozen years into a professional hockey career that has to date earned him $53 million. Part of the answer may lie a little deeper in the 73 page document, in the section where the filer has to list losses sustained in the previous one year due to theft, fire, disaster or gambling. There is a single entry: $1.5 million lost because of "gambling at casino and via bookie (sports betting)." It's not the first time Kane's gambling has received a public airing. In 2019, he was sued for half a million dollars by The Cosmopolitan, a casino in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, court documents stated he owed the casino for eight credits or "markers" in amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 taken out on or about April 15, 2019. The date coincided with the Sharks playing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Cosmopolitan dropped the lawsuit in 2020, likely due to an out-of-court settlement. But the Chapter 7 filing suggests gambling may be a problem for the East Vancouver native. And he'd hardly be an isolated case, says Declan Hill, University of New Haven professor of investigations specializing in sports, gambling and organized crime. "This is the tip of an iceberg," said Hill. "There is a silent epidemic of gambling-related addiction issues among professional athletes." Athletes suck at gambling Research has shown athletes can be more susceptible to gambling problems. Simply, the qualities that make someone excel in sport are the same ones that make them suck at gambling, said Hill. "They're dedicated, they're focused, they never give up. They're always chasing because they can overturn a deficit ... going into the last minute or third period," he said. There's also a dynamic between the casinos or bookmakers who are happy to supply action to young, confident men with money in search of an outlet to their high pressure job. And unlike other addictions, said Hill, gambling problems aren't easy to spot. "If a top athlete becomes addicted to cocaine or alcohol, you are going to know. You're going to be able to see physically quite quickly that the athlete is just not as good as they should be," said Hill. "Become an addict to gambling, and there's no physical sign. The only symptom is the bank account." Player assistance program NHL players can seek help through the player assistance program, run jointly by the NHL Players' Association and National Hockey League. A 1-800 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week allowing players to connect confidentially to targeted counselling for things like gambling addiction and substance abuse. According to NHLPA spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon, program doctors also meet with each team every season to give an overview of the service, including discussions about gambling addiction. "Per the [Collective Bargaining Agreement] NHL players are not able to bet on NHL games," said Weatherdon. Kane's bankruptcy filing lists 47 creditors including banks, credit card companies, the IRS, lawyers, his agency and a number of individuals who appear to have extended personal loans. Generally, in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the filer's non-exempt assets are liquidated and the proceeds used to pay creditors. Kane's filing asks the three houses and other personal property be exempted. It also lists seven dependents: his newborn daughter, his parents, a grandmother, two uncles and a sister. The filing also says he could opt out of his contract at some point this season because of COVID-19 concerns, affecting his salary. Whatever the final result, most of his creditors will likely receive pennies on the dollar, if anything at all. The news is much better for Kane himself. Once his debts are discharged he gets a fresh financial start and some breathing room, one would assume, to move on with what's been a life-changing year in other, more positive ways. He became a father for the first time in the summer. And in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and the rise of Black Lives Matter, he became a central figure in calling out racial injustice in hockey and is now co-head of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. And his hockey career is far from over, with four-plus years remaining on the seven year, $49 million contract signed with the Sharks in 2018. As pro sports and governments rush to increase their revenue base through expanded gaming, Hill says it's important that people understand a basic truth about gambling. "To be a successful gambler is very, very difficult and the only people who really do it well are emotionless math geeks," he said. "Everyone else should leave it well alone."
Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.
There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.
Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving took over late and had 28 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame Bam Adebayo’s career-high 41 points to beat the Miami Heat 128-124 on Saturday night. James Harden finished with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and the Nets won for the first time with their three superstars playing together. They lost consecutive games with dismal defensive efforts in Cleveland and barely got enough stops to hold off a short-handed Heat team that had been limited to 81 points a night earlier. But Irving helped pull them through, with 12 points in the final 5:48 after the Heat had erased nearly all of an 18-point deficit. Joe Harris added 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Brooklyn. Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson each had 18 for the Heat. Adebayo also had nine assists while blowing past his previous best scoring night of 30 points. 76ERS 114, PISTONS 110 DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped Philadelphia seal a victory over Detroit. Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Philadelphia is atop the Eastern Conference but didn’t push its lead over the last-place Pistons into double figures until early in the fourth quarter. That was when Dwight Howard’s dunk put the 76ers up 99-88. Detroit trailed 110-108 after Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, but Simmons calmly made two free throws to push the lead to four. Delon Wright’s layup made it 112-110, but Embiid closed the game out with his free throws and finished 12 of 17 from the line. Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Pistons. TIMBERWOLVES 120, PELICANS 110 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid scored 20 points and Minnesota beat New Orleans to snap a four-game losing streak. Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, and Jared Vanderbilt set career highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points. Eric Bledsoe added 28, and Zion Williamson had 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Associated Press
Stafford leaves the way all Lions stars do, befuddled by an organization they couldn’t turn around. Yet unlike Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson, he does so with gas still in the tank and time to still show he can win big games.
Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.
Winnipeg Jets fans – stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic without the ability to vent to their pals at the local pub – exploded with rage and sorrow Saturday over news on the NHL transaction wire. Patrik Laine is a Columbus Blue Jacket, leaving the Jets faithful with many cold months to conduct a virtual post-mortem on what went so terribly wrong. Laine was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the next decade. A second-overall pick in 2016, the Finnish power forward has size, speed, hands of silk and a personality the size of a prairie sky. Now he's gone. WATCH | Rob Pizzo takes a look at the blockbuster Jets-Blue Jackets trade: Given Laine's massive upside – and the fear he invokes in opponents given his ability to take over a game – you can forgive Winnipeg fans for focusing on what they've lost as opposed to what's coming the other way. "I won't lie — it's kind of sad," Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler said after news broke of Laine and disgruntled forward Jack Roslovic heading to Columbus for disgruntled centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round draft pick. "I just rewind to four years ago and the excitement when we drafted Patty and the steps our organization has taken the last four years. He's a big part of that. "It's disappointing to be having this conversation." Disappointing, for Jets supporters, is an understatement. Devastating is more like it. Laine, in the beginning, wanted to be in Winnipeg. He delivered with 36 goals as a rookie and 44 as a sophomore. In his third season, he scored 21 goals in the first month and finished the campaign with 30 — a sign of turbulence to come for the burgeoning superstar. WATCH | Week 1 roundup of the NHL's North Division: But he rebounded to collect 68 points in 63 games in 2019/20. And, in his last game as a Jet, on Jan. 14 against Calgary, he was simply dominant with two goals, including the overtime winner, and an assist in a 4-3 Winnipeg victory. So what went wrong? In the simplest terms, Laine wanted a bigger role, and he didn't want to wait for prime time. Sure, he jumped over the boards on the first power-play unit. But he grew tired of not playing on the first line, night in and night out. Not one to hide his feelings, the relationship between player and employer deteriorated to the point to where Laine's agent Mike Liut said publicly, during the off-season, that both sides would likely be better off if they parted ways. Maurice shoulders blame On Saturday, Jets head coach Paul Maurice shouldered the blame for a divorce no one imagined back on draft day in 2016. "The environment that you're trying to create for each player is for them to feel like they have the opportunity to be at their best," Maurice said. "We were constantly trying to work on that, trying to constantly get to the point where Patrik appreciated who he was playing with and the opportunity he was given. "It's the head coach's responsibility, so I'll take all of that." Once the shock wears off, Jets fans will no doubt see the upside of this rare NHL blockbuster. The newcomer will need to quarantine for two weeks due to health regulations, but his eventual presence will give Winnipeg impressive depth up the middle in Mark Scheifele, Dubois, Paul Stastny, Adam Lowry and Nate Thompson. Laine will need to quarantine for at least seven days before suiting up for the Blue Jackets. A third overall pick in 2016, Dubois collected 159 points in his first 239 games. His relationship with Columbus head coach John Tortorella broke down in explosive fashion, and the youngster wanted out. Now he gets a fresh start on a team loaded with offensive talent — something he didn't have in Columbus. In truth, Winnipeg is likely better off without Laine given he no longer wanted to be there. The same holds true for Columbus. It's tough in any relationship – or any environment – when one party badly wants out. So often, hanging on hurts more than letting go. "When I got to Winnipeg at 18 years old, I didn't know what to expect," Laine wrote Saturday in an Instagram post. "It became clear very quickly that this city loved hockey more than anything else. I couldn't have asked for a more loyal, dedicated and passionate fanbase." For those fans, this one is going to hurt for a very long time.
There are reportedly 15 more presumed positives in the Michigan athletic department.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hours after trading disgruntled centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Columbus Blue Jackets got three first-period goals and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Saturday. Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins had 30 saves as the Blue Jackets played their most explosive game of the season. Fifteen different Columbus players recorded points. The Blue Jackets’ second victory in six games came shortly after Dubois, one of the team’s leading scorers, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in a deal announced early Saturday. Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in their first four games. Andrei Vasilevsky made 22 saves. CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 2 VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Corey Perry scored in his first game with Montreal in a win over Vancouver that concluded a stellar season-opening trip. Montreal improved to 4-0-2, joining the 1968-69 Canadiens as the only teams in NHL history to open a season with six road games and get at least a point in each of them. Perry was promoted off the taxi squad to replace Joel Armia, who was concussed by a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers as the Canadiens trounced the Canucks 7-3 on Thursday. Montreal also got goals Saturday from Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson. Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver. Carey Price made 23 saves to collect his 350th NHL win. Vancouver’s Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots. BRUINS 6, FLYERS 1 BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece and Boston, which hadn’t led by two goals in any of its first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat Philadelphia. Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for his first win of the season. Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart made 20 saves for Philadelphia. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the conference championship games Sunday.
Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.