Reggie Jackson rocks the rim, 10/29/2023
The Raptors have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 1-2 to start the season.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts had already punched their ticket to the East Division Final but were determined to finish the CFL regular season on a high. They did just that beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 to win its franchise-record 16th game Saturday night at TD Place. Adding to their impressive 16-2 season record was the fact they finished the season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0, a CFL first. “It’s pretty impressive, right?” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s a lon
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
Russell Westbrook never played for the Jazz after the Lakers traded him to Utah last season, but the Clippers star was prepared to stay and "be a mentor."
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't spend any of his NFL salary and lives off endorsements, but he's still made a few big purchases since going pro.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
The former Raptors coach was let go by the organization after a controversial end to the 2022-23 season.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
Even Taylor Swift spoils “The Star Spangled Banner” at Arrowhead Stadium. Toriano Porter might just take a knee in protest. | Opinion
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
The top five stayed the same in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll with Georgia remaining at No.1 but Oregon made a big move inside the top 10.
MONTREAL — Members of the Winnipeg Jets expressed their support for Adam Johnson, a former NHL player who suffered a serious injury while playing professionally in England on Saturday, leading to the game being abandoned. According to multiple local outlets and The Athletic, Johnson appeared to suffer a serious cut to his neck from a skate blade in a Challenger Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. The Panthers posted to X, the social media platform formerly known
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc found some surprising speed on Saturday to earn the pole position for the start of Formula One's Mexico City Grand Prix. The Italian team even earned a rare 1-2 front row lockout, with Carlos Sainz right next to him. Lurking behind, of course, is Red Bull's season champion Max Verstappen, who is still the race favorite from third.