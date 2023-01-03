Reggie Jackson with an and one vs the Miami Heat
Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 01/02/2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points
DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the
LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op
Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a
TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points
