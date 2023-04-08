Reggie Jackson with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

What a collapse for Dallas.
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers' coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning. The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The Warriors are scraping into the playoffs, but Klay Thompson believes the defending champions can still be the team to beat.
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. Canada's Brad Gushue eliminated four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden with a 9-1 rout in a qualification game Saturday afternoon at TD Place. "That certainly went a little more lopsided than we anticipated today," Gushue said. "But we were making some more shots and I think they felt a little bit of urgency to push a little harder than they probably needed to. "It created some opportunities for us
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
Fred Couples won at Augusta for his lone major title, and at the age of 63 he has made the cut once more at the Masters, setting a record.
The budding feud between Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland added another layer on Friday when the pair had their second altercation of UFC 287 fight week.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
Morikawa was seen moving the ball at the sixth green in the first round of the Masters
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Montreal may have been one of the NHL's worst teams this season, but there's plenty to look forward to for a young squad brimming with talent.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to enjoy a historic 2022-23 campaign.