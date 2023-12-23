Reggie Jackson with a 2 Pt vs. Brooklyn Nets

With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108 on Wednesday night. Chicago shot 54.5% from the field and had eight players score in double figures. Coby White had 17 points and reserve Ayo Dosunmu added 14. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. Despite the continued absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine due to right foot inflammation, the Bulls
In 15 NBA seasons, the Clippers' Russell Westbrook has never been named to an all-defense team. Would such an honor bring validation for him?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis says he didn’t even bother getting a Christmas tree for his home this year. There was no need. He and his teammates are making an extended holiday visit to New York. NBA players have become accustomed to the possibility they’ll be working away from home on Christmas. But no team’s ever had a holiday trip quite like the one the Bucks are experiencing. “Obviously I ain’t going to be able to open no presents under my tree," Portis said earlier t
The Detroit Pistons were off to a promising start, a recent Coach of the Year leading a team that appeared full of hope. Now they are on the verge of matching the most hopeless teams in NBA history. The Pistons have lost 25 straight games, needing a victory Saturday in Brooklyn to avoid equaling the longest losing streak within one season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid played through an ankle injury to push his 30-10 streak to 13 games, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid scored all 31 points after landing awkwardly trying to block a shot with 5:25 left in the first quarter. The 30-10 streak is the longest in the NBA since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it for 16 straight games in 1971-72. Embiid has scored 30 points or more in 14 straight
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Chet Holmgren gave Oklahoma City the lead for good with a dunk he threw off the backboard to himself, and the Thunder beat the Clippers 134-115 on Thursday night, ending Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak. Holmgren finished with 23 points and Lu Dort added 21 for the Thunder, who shot 58.6% from the field to win for the fifth time in six games. Oklahoma City (18-8) is second in the Western Conference. James Harden scored 23 points
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid posted 51 points and 12 rebounds in a dominant performance as the Philadelphia 76ers took down the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-113.
DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points and the short-handed Utah Jazz beat Detroit 119-111 on Thursday night for the Pistons’ 25th straight loss — one short of the NBA single season record. The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers share the record at 26. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16. Back in action Saturday night in Brooklyn, the Pistons are 2-26 under first-year coach Monty Williams. Ut
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a “perfect ending.” The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns. Memphis not only needs Morant on the court, the Grizzlies hope he brings fans back to a venue that felt more like a crypt than an NBA arena without him.
Examining potential Heat trade options in East
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been feeling right at home. Now they want to maintain that same momentum on the road, Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee beat the Orlando Magic 118-114 on Thursday night for its sixth consecutive victory — all at home on the longest homestand of the season. The Bucks have won 15 straight games at Fiserv Forum, their longest single-season home winning streak since 1991-92 when they won their fi
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers ' game Thursday night against Minnesota to rest his left ankle on the second night of back-to-back games. Bothered by tendinitis in the ankle, James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers on Wednesday night in a 124-108 loss at Chicago, falling an assist short of a second consecutive triple-double. “It's probably a collection of 21 years of frequent-flyer miles,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game agains
The Heat’s entire leading trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have all been available for just seven of the first 28 games. But the Heat is still finding a way to win games.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Joel Embiid's 51-point game against the Timberwolves.