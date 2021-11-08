Reggie Jackson with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Playing his first game at home since COVID shuttered the NBA in March of 2020, Siakam was just happy to be back. The one thing missing was a win.
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
The former Predators captain said the NHL and NFL are "ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players" with restrictions.
Jordan Love's first start could have gone better.
The Vikings coughed up two 14-point leads in Baltimore.
Depending on when they received their first vaccine, players, coaches and officials may be subject to game-day testing starting on Dec. 1.
Sunday's win won't silence the narrative the that Browns are somehow better off without the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.
Siakam also praised his surgeon, head of player health and performance Alex McKechnie and team physio Amanda Joaquim for hanging with him throughout the recovery process.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' four superstars have been incredible throughout a run that may have salvaged their season.
Is the Clayton Kershaw era in Los Angeles over?
What Usman has done in the face of the opposition he’s seen is nothing short of remarkable.
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the team's chemistry is different this year compared to last and how it will try to work Pascal Siakam back into the mix after Toronto's loss to Brooklyn on Sunday.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. Luke Kennard had 18 points, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Down 13 in the first quarter and in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers had a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead. LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fou
The Titans picked off Matthew Stafford on back-to-back drives on Sunday night en route to their huge win in Los Angeles.
TORONTO — Marcus Semien continues to be rewarded for his strong season with the Blue Jays. The Toronto infielder won an American League Gold Glove on Sunday for his work at second base this season. It was the 31-year-old’s first time winning the award. Semien signed a one-year deal with the Jays in the off-season and moved to second base after playing shortstop with the Oakland Athletics. His defensively sound play at second complimented his record-setting year at the plate. Semien hit 45 homers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Sam Steel and Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists. Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 23 saves. The Ducks scored three goals in the third period to win their fourth straight — all at home. Terry had a power-play goal on a tip off a feed fro
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night. Stephen Curry added 20 points and three steals to help the NBA-leading Warriors improve to 8-1 with their fourth victory in a row. Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Draymond Green had six points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Jae’Sean Tate led Houston with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Theis had 14. The Rockets have lost e