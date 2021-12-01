Reggie Jackson

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Devils have locked up prized former top pick Jack Hughes for the long term.
Evander Kane spoke to reporters after practicing with the AHL's Barracuda.
Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren have looked dominant whenever they have played together.
The Toronto Raptors aren't where they would like to be through one quarter of their season. Injuries to key players have left them shorthanded in several positions at different points, so it's unwise to conclude who they're going to be going forward.
No LeBron James for the Lakers on Tuesday.
Players were apparently unaware the league used two different balls during the 2021 MLB season.
D.J. Smith was asked whether or not Brady Tkachuk received a tetanus shot after his hand was chomped on.
Roy wants back into the NHL, and the Canadiens need a French-speaking executive.
The Blue Jays are reportedly discussing a pair of players with World Series pedigree.
In his first public appearance since his February wreck, Tiger Woods sidestepped questions about the wreck but indicated he still plans to play golf.
Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell has the highest SV% and is tied for wins amongst netminders who have played at least 15 games this season.
Baez is headed to Detroit to solve their shortstop problem.
The emerging omicron variant of COVID-19 could have an effect on the 2022 Olympics, but Chinese officials say the Games will go on.
Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has penned a children's book about tennis, meditation and perseverance.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
One is the so-called Golden Boy of the Philippines. Another is the first 100 million-yen-a-season basketball player in Japan. The East Asia Super League is set to launch next October featuring some of the region’s biggest domestic clubs. It’s banking on Asia’s home-grown talent to grow from an invitational event to the world’s third-biggest basketball league. Anything is possible — Asia offers a vast audience. Players like Terrence Romeo (aka Golden Boy) and the 5-foot-6 (1.67-meter) point guard
LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Such a move almost certainly means one of two things: that James, who said earlier this season that he is vaccinated, either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result. If James tested positive, he would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Lakers unless he returns two negative PCR tests in a 24
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — José Pekerman, who has coached teams in three World Cups, was hired Tuesday to take over the Venezuelan national team. The 72-year-old Argentine signed a five-year contract, the country’s soccer federation said, with the goal of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Venezuela is the only team from the South American confederation that has never reached the World Cup. It is out of the running for next year's tournament in Qatar with just 7 points and four qualifiers to play
American midfielder Gio Reyna resumed training with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, nearly three months after injuring his right hamstring. Dortmund tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old at practice. Reyna, a son of former American captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt while playing for the United States in its opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He has missed 10 Bundesliga matches, five Champions League games and one German Cup match in addition to seven U.S. World Cup qualifiers. Dortm
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not released their injury report and the team had the day off. The person said Jones' name will be on the report on Wednesday. NFL Network was first to report the injury. Coach Joe Judge is s