Refugees From Ukraine Arrive in Paris, Leaving Family Members Behind

Buses of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Paris on Wednesday, March 9.

This footage shot by Nicolas Mercier on Wednesday shows families being received at Porte de La Chapelle in northern Paris.

A man, who says he and his family are from Kherson in Ukraine’s south, tells Mercier his mother is still in the besieged city. He says his mother had been “hiding every day” due to the threat of bombing.

France has accepted as many as 5,000 refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded the East European country on February 24, a spokesperson for the French government said on March 8. Credit: Nicolas Mercier via Storyful