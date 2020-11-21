Refugees Return to Stepanakert After Fleeing to Armenia During Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Refugees who fled the city of Stepanakert to Armenia during clashes with Azerbaijan returned to the city in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 20 with the assistance of Russian peacekeeping personnel, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

This video shows people disembarking a bus in Stepanakert and men in Russian military fatigues assisting them load cars.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said over 1900 had been returned to their homes in Stepanakert from Armenia in a day. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defence via Storyful