Refugee families celebrate their first Thanksgiving in Louisville
Refugee families celebrate their first Thanksgiving in Louisville
Refugee families celebrate their first Thanksgiving in Louisville
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersA plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil was foiled by U.S. authorities, according to a report, with officials sending a warning to India’s government over its suspected involvement in the alleged conspiracy. Sources familiar with the case told the Financial Times that the target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian citizen who acts as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state
The high school students were found in an upturned vehicle in the Snowdonia region of the U.K.
The former dentist of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, has described him as a “cruel” mastermind who recruited countless Palestinians to his cause while languishing in an Israeli prison.
Investigators believe a New York husband and wife were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at a US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls, law enforcement sources said, and the FBI sees no link to terrorism.
Israel could release a Palestinian woman who disfigured herself in an attempted bombing as part of its deal to free hostages captured by Hamas.
A boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Brampton food delivery driver, who police say was lured to an area and attacked in Mississauga back in July.Peel police previously said 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on July 9. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.Police have
Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, was charged with four hate crimes
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene on Parnell Square East in the city centre.
He was taken into custody at another Walmart.
Taylor James Johnatakis reportedly argued that he is a "sovereign citizen" and not bound by U.S. law.
Eleven people have been charged with mischief following vandalism at an Indigo bookstore earlier this month, Toronto police said.On Thursday, the force said officers arrested a 41-year-old on Nov. 14 and then subsequently arrested 10 others on Nov. 22. Police called the mischief "hate-motivated." However, dozens of protesters gathered outside 52 Division on Wednesday, calling on police to drop the charges. They dispute that the alleged actions were "hate-motivated" and called for the release of
Bill Cosby has been sued by a stand-in actress on "The Cosby Show" who claims he sexually assaulted and drugged her at his home.
Some Muslim women are being targeted by proponents of a controversial theory.
She said she hoped her words would ‘haunt’ the murderers ‘forever’ as they stood in the dock.
Fred Rodriguez, 32, was fatally shot while fending off a car thief, say police
Jose Landaeta was convicted Monday of killing Karina Castro, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter
Leannah J. Gardipe pled guilty in August to killing her children Namaus Sandberg and Evelyn Sandberg
Investigators think a deadly crash Wednesday morning at the Rainbow Bridge, which links the US and Canada, involved a man who was traveling with his wife in a Bentley at a high rate of speed, law enforcement sources told CNN.
This is the moment a large male bison charged at tourists when they got far too close in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on September 20. Luckily, no one was injured.
A woman has been arrested and charged with assault after what police say was a five-hour standoff Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Church Street around 3 a.m. for a report of an injured person and located a man with a large cut to the arm. He was taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Investigation revealed the person was injured during a confrontation on Assumption Street. When police arrived and asked the resident to leave the home, poli