Refugee children enjoy play fight with soft toys

STORY: At the shelter in Rzeszow, the largest city in Poland's Subcarpathian province, refugee children have been playing with donated toys in a centre set up in a supermarket. The shelter also offers the refugees a place to sleep.

The Polish Border Guard believes 1.5 million refugees to have crossed into Poland since Russia started its invasion on Feb. 24.

Over 2.5 million have fled Ukraine overall according to United Nation agencies, with a further 2 million having fled to other parts of Ukraine.