Refinery Flares Seen Following Earthquake Near Carson, California

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Carson, California, shortly before 8 pm on the evening of September 18, causing shaking in parts of the Los Angeles area.

According to local reports, the earthquake left the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson without power. This led the refinery to conduct flaring of excess gas, according to a spokesperson. Local residents shared videos after the earthquake showing the night sky lit up near the refinery. This footage, taken in Carson, shows flames illuminating the area. Credit: @dyizzleee via Storyful