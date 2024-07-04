Reds vs. Yankees Highlights

- Advertisement
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Nothing ever comes easy for the U.S. men's national team.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Team USA is down, but not out.