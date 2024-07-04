Reds vs. Yankees Highlights
Noelvi Marte and the Reds defeat Anthony Volpe and the Yankees, 3-2
Noelvi Marte and the Reds defeat Anthony Volpe and the Yankees, 3-2
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
The Pelicans are making a big move.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."