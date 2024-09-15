Reds vs. Twins Highlights

No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The Tua Foundation received nearly 1,000 donations in the 24 hours after Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 and Hendershot $5,472 by the league.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
The two companies have settled the dispute that led to a two-week blackout — just in time for college football.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
The Minnesota Twins released minor-league catcher Derek Bender after he tipped pitches to opposing hitters in a game in which his team was eliminated from playoff contention.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon returns with his Binge, Stream and Skip column for Week 2, outlining which games will have the biggest impacts on our teams.
Inter Miami has gone 10-3-1 in all competitions since Messi last played for them on June 1.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
Reggie Bush said that “everyone is safe” after an incident at his Encino, California, home on Tuesday night.
A'ja Wilson broke Jewell Loyd's single-season record early on Wednesday night in their matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
The Falcons' offensive approach had everyone talking, and not in a good way.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
Week 1 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 2. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 2 to maximize your fantasy lineups. The two use data to find clarity for the WR groups in Buffalo, Kansas City and Chicago. They also discuss how the Rams WR target share will change with the latest Puka Nacua injury. Vetri ends the show by sharing 3 trades you should look to make this week if you want to buy low but make a big splash.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Newey will join the team in March.